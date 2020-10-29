Apple Watch SE hits new all-time low in today’s best deals, latest iPad Air $40 off, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch SE from $259, plus iPad Air is $40 off, and the latest Beats are heavily discounted to new all-time lows. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE sees biggest discounts yet

Amazon offers the new Apple Watch SE from $259 across various models and sizes. That equates to a new all-time low and $20 off the regular going rate. The latest Apple Watch delivers a familiar design with a few pared down features to help cut the cost. That means that when it goes on sale, like today, it’s an even more stellar value. Notable features here include a Retina OLED display, waterproof design, and a processor that’s “up to 2x faster than Series 3.” You’ll still find heart rate tracking, smartphone notifications, and more all wrapped up in a sporty design on your wrist.

Apple’s new iPad Air is on sale

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 64GB for $559. That’s a $40 savings off the regular going price and a match of the best we’ve seen at Amazon and other retailers. Note: currently backordered a few days. Apple’s new iPad Air is highly anticipated with a completely refreshed design centered around a 10.9-inch Retina display. You’ll also find support for Apple Pencil, 12 and 7MP cameras, and more that’s all backed by the new A14 Bionic chip. Not to mention, there’s the refreshed TouchID button that’s pretty cool too.

Beats Solo Pro and Powerbeats Pro hit new all-time low prices

Amazon offers Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones in various colors for $170. Regularly $300, today’s deal beats our previous mention by $10 and is a new Amazon all-time low. The latest from Beats delivers active noise cancelation and up to 22-hours of listening time on a full charge. Notably, just 10-minutes on a charger can create up to 3-hours of listening time. Other notable features include a foldable design, Apple’s H1 chip for fast pairing, and more.

Best Buy offers Apple’s Powerbeats Pro for $160, which is another all-time low and down from the usual $250 price tag. Powerbeats Pro delivers the latest in audio from Apple, offering up to 24-hours of playback and a totally wireless design made for workouts. Apple’s H1 chip makes it easy to quickly pair, enjoy longer range and features like Hey Siri.

Deal of the Month: Save on totallee iPhone 12 cases

For a limited time, 9to5Mac readers can get 25% off totallee iPhone 12/mini and 12 Pro/Max cases with code 9TO5MAC. MagSafe compatible and available for all the latest iPhone 12 models, California-based totallee has become known for its super thin cases since first launching back in 2013. In addition to colors to match the new iPhones, totallee has its popular flexible clear case made of shock-absorbent TPU for the new iPhone lineup.

