Ready to check it out Apple TV+ and all of the original content? Read on for how to get your free year of Apple TV+ on iPhone, Mac, Apple TV, and more.

Any Apple customers who have purchased a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV since September will get a free year of Apple TV+. The deal will automatically show up for those eligible (check out the full terms and conditions here). For those that previously took advantage of a free year starting in 2019, it will be extended for three months.

If you’re not eligible for the free year trial, you’ll still get Apple TV+ free for 7 days.

Here’s how to get your free year of Apple TV+

Open the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV (running the latest software) If you don’t get a prompt about your free year automatically, tap or click on a new Apple original show Choose Enjoy 1 Year Free (7-day free trial for those who haven’t purchased a new device) Tap or click Continue, then Confirm the free year Alternately, head to tv.apple.com on a Mac or PC, sign in in the top right corner, then activate your free trial

If you have a discounted Apple Music student plan, you won’t see a button for the free trial, Apple TV+ will just be unlocked.

Note: If you’re not seeing the free year offer and you think you should, double-check that you’re signed in with your Apple ID, have purchased the new device from Apple or an authorized reseller, and if you use Family Sharing, the family organizer should claim it, which will auto share it with others. Family sharing for Apple TV+ is automatically turned on after the family organizer signs up.

Here’s how the process looks:

Now you should see a confirmation. Swipe down to see more Apple TV+ shows.

Here’s how the process looks on Mac:

