John Hancock life insurance customers can now earn an Apple Watch Series 6 for $25 with regular exercise

John Hancock was one of the early insurers to offer discounted Apple Watch hardware to life insurance customers. This week, the company announced that it is expanding its popular Apple Watch program to include the new Apple Watch SE and the new Apple Watch Series 6.

John Hancock says that Vitality Plus members can earn an Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE for as little as $25 “by exercising regularly.” The program requires that Vitality customers make an initial payment of $25 plus tax for their Apple Watch hardware. The remaining balance is then divided into monthly payments over 24 months, the balance of which can be reduced to as low as $0 with “regular exercise.”

Register for your Vitality member account and complete the Vitality Health Review (VHR)

Order your Apple Watch for an initial payment of $25.

Walk, run, bike, swim or do any number of exercises that qualify as Standard or Advanced workouts in the program and earn Vitality Points that go toward your monthly watch payments.

Monthly payments are based on the number of Vitality Points you earn each month from qualifying activities over a 24-month period.

Here is a closer looker at the point system for the Vitality Plus program:

John Hancock also has some interesting data on how the Vitality Plus program is encouraging Apple Watch users to make long-term lifestyle changes:

In a study of 400,000 people in the US, UK and South Africa, RAND Europe concluded that those who wore an Apple Watch and participated in the Vitality Active Rewards benefit program averaged a 34 percent sustained increase in physical activity compared to participants without an Apple Watch. That’s the equivalent of 4.8 extra days of activity per month.

John Hancock customers can learn more about the Vitality program and how to integrate the Apple Watch on the program’s website.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: