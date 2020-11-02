Apple TV app coming to Xbox One, Series X, and Series S next week

Microsoft has officially announced that the Apple TV app is coming to the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. This comes after Sony announced last month that the Apple TV app will debut on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles on November 12.

Through the Apple TV app on Xbox, which Microsoft has been beta testing for a while, users can watch Apple TV+ original shows and movies, as well as subscribe to Apple TV Channels. You also get full access to the iTunes Store for purchasing movies and TV shows, and watching things you’ve purchased in the past.

Microsoft explains:

There’s so much more available on the Apple TV app. You can also subscribe to channels like Showtime, CBS All Access and AMC+. You can browse to buy or rent more than 100,000 movies and shows, with access to your library of previous movie and TV show purchases from Apple. You can watch online, ad-free and on demand through the app. In addition, Family Sharing lets six family members share subscriptions to Apple TV channels using their personal Apple ID and password.

You’ll be able to access the Apple TV app on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. That’s the same day as the Xbox Series X and Series S will be released, and two days before the Apple TV app comes to PlayStation consoles.

