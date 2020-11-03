If your iPhone is running low on storage, and you use WhatsApp, it’s possible that videos, voice messages and photos stored in the app may be taking up significant space. Although you’ve always been able to delete WhatsApp media, the process is now a lot easier …

WhatsApp is releasing a new and improved way to manage storage on the app, helping users easily identify, select and bulk delete content that may be filling their phone. WhatsApp now offers easy cleanup suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files by size in descending order, and providing a way to preview files before deleting them. You can also see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete.

For example, media flagged as ‘forwarded many times’ won’t be personal to you, so the app will let you select-all and then delete all of it. For the rest, you can see which files are taking up most space and delete them selectively.

An update is rolling out globally this week. You can check for it by going to Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage. Check out the video below for a look at how it works.

The screengrab shows the Android version, but the same feature is coming to iOS too.

An update last month allows you to mute group chats forever if you aren’t interested in the content but don’t want to cause offence by visibly leaving a chat.

