Apple releases watchOS 7.1 with expanded ECG support, headphone level alerts, screen issue fix

Two days after making the release candidate of watchOS 7.1 available, Apple has released the public version of the update to Apple Watch users. watchOS 7.1 brings ECG functionality to new countries, notifications for headphone levels that could be harmful, and fixes issues like unlocking Mac with Apple Watch and a screen issue for the wearable.

watchOS 7.1 comes alongside Apple releasing iOS 14.2 today. The release notes mention the following features and changes that we were expecting based on the RC version we saw earlier this week for beta testers:

Adds the ability to be notified when your headphone level could impact your hearing

Adds support for the ECG app on Apple Watch Series 4 or later in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Adds support for irregular heart rhythm notifications in the Republic of Korea and Russia

Resolves an issue that prevented some users from unlocking Mac with Apple Watch

Fixes an issue where the screen may be dark on wrist raise for some Apple Watch Series 6 users

To check if the update is available on your device, head to the Apple Watch app on your iPhone > General > Software Update.

Another fine-detail update with watchOS 7.1, is that the Apple Watch app icon has been updated to reflect the Solo Loop band from the Sport Band it used to feature:

