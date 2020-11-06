Deals: iPhone 12 mini/Pro Max BOGO FREE, Apple Watch SE hits all-time low, more

Today’s best deals include iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max pre-orders, Apple Watch SE hits an all-time low, and various MacBooks on sale. Head below for all of the best deals in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max pre-order deals

After being announced last month, it’s finally time for Apple to open up iPhone 12 mini Pro Max pre-orders. You’ll find deals including buy one get one FREE and up to $700 off various models in our roundup, which you can see here.

Apple Watch SE hits new all-time lows

Target is currently offering various Apple Watch SE models on sale from $230. RedCard members can score an additional 5% off, dropping Apple’s latest smartwatch as low as $218. One of our favorite discounts here is the Aluminum GPS 44mm model on sale for $260, or $247 for RedCard members. Normally $309, today’s deal saves you as much as $62 and is the best price that we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s latest release offers a similar design to previous generations, though takes the overall feature set down a notch to deliver a more affordable design. You’ll still find a stunning Retina OLED display, a processor that’s “up to 2x faster than Series 3,” a waterproof design, heart rate monitoring, notifications, Siri, and much more available to be used here.

MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from Apple on sale from $55 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple MacBooks, iPads, and accessories from $55. Some listings are beginning to sell out, so act quickly if something catches your eye. One standout is Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro 2.4GHz/8GB/256GB for $1,040 in certified refurbished condition. That’s down $260 or so from the regular going rate. Apple’s 2019 MacBook Pro features a redesigned keyboard, the usual Retina display, Touch Bar, and Touch ID features, along with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity and more.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Anker Powerhouse II 400 Review: More capacity to power adventures [Video]

HyperX SoloCast Review: Compact, simple, affordable, and sounds great

Wyze Cam v3 Review: $20 delivers incredible color night vision with sharper image [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: