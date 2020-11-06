iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max now available to pre-order, first deliveries next week

The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max are now available to pre-order from Apple. The iPhone 12 mini offers an all-new 5.4-inch form factor, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone ever made by Apple at 6.7-inches. Pricing starts at $699 and $1099 respectively, and the first orders will arrive one week from today on November 13.

The Apple Store app is now back online for some users, so keep checking if you don’t see it quite yet. As usual, it takes time for the Apple Store to fully come back online for everyone.

iPhone 12 mini is a smaller version of the iPhone 12 that went on sale last month. It features a compact design with a 5.4-inch display, and Apple says the iPhone 12 mini is actually physically smaller than the iPhone SE, even though it packs a larger display.

The iPhone 12 mini display is 2340×1080 in terms of resolution, equating to 476 pixels-per-inch. Other specs include an OLED display with a “Ceramic Shield” cover for improved durability and 4x better drop performance, 5G connectivity, and the A14 Bionic processor.

In terms of camera hardware, the iPhone 12 mini features a dual-camera setup with wide and ultra wide lenses, alongside more capable Smart HDR and improved Night mode with support for the selfie camera and the ultra wide for the first time. There is also a new Night mode Time-lapse feature on the iPhone 12.

On the other end of the spectrum is the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which features a 6.7-inch display, up form the 6.5-inch display of the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Despite this increase, Apple says that the physical form factor of the iPhone 12 Pro Max is nearly the same as last year’s device.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a triple-lens camera setup on the back with a telephoto lens, an ultra wide lens, and a wide lens. There’s also a new LiDAR Scanner, which enables object and room scanning, AR features, and more. The LiDAR Scanner also contributes to low-light auto focus and improving capture time.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a larger wide camera sensor than the iPhone 12 Pro, offering an 87 percent improvement in low-light photography. Combined, Apple says that the ultra wide and telephoto lens system offer 5x optical zoom range. You also get all of the same software improvements as the iPhone 12, including Dolby Vision video recording, 10-bit HDR video recording, improved Smart HDR and Night mode, and more.

Pricing and availability

Citing environmental concerns, Apple is no longer including headphones or a charging brick in the iPhone 12 box this year. Here are some accessories you might consider picking up to help fill that gap.

The iPhone 12 mini is available in five colors: blue, green, black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED. Pricing starts at $699 for AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint customers. If you buy the SIM-free version, you’ll pay $729. The base storage configuration is 64GB and you can upgrade to 128GB or 256GB.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is available graphite, silver, gold, and pacific blue. The iPhone 12 Pro Max starts at $1,099 for 128GB, $1,199 for 256GB of storage, and $1,399 for 512GB of storage.

