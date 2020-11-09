iPad Air hits new all-time low in today’s best deals, AirPods Pro are $194, more

iPad Air hits a new all-time low with $50 off, AirPods Pro are $194, and the new Nest Thermostat gets its first discount. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad Air sees biggest discount yet with $50 off

Amazon offers Apple’s new 10.9-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB for $699. That’s a $50 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen on this model, as well as the largest cash discount to date.

Apple’s new iPad Air delivers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color that’s backed by an A14 Bionic chip. Touch ID authentication on the top is another new feature as well. You’ll also find 12 and 7MP cameras on this model along with stereo audio and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities.

AirPods Pro offer Apple’s H1 chip

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $194. As a comparison, these wireless earbuds typically sell for $249 and our previous mention was $199. This is amongst the best deals we’ve tracked all-time.

Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

New Nest Smart Thermostat discounted for first time

Amazon offers the new Google Nest Smart Thermostat for $113. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $130, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the first discount we’ve tracked since it was released last month.

The latest version of Nest’s popular smart thermostat offers up an ultra-sleek design that’s smaller than the previous-generation. As you’d expect, there’s plenty of smart features to go around this time including automatic scheduling, remote control via the app or Google Assistant, along with alerts if something goes awry. At today’s price drop, this model is more affordable than ever before and certainly worth a look.

