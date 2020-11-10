The new MacBooks are here, and that means it’s time to trade in your old, clunky, slow computer! While we’re always keeping you in the loop on the best MacBook trade in deals in our roundups every month, here’s what we’re finding for trade in values for Macs all the way from older MacBook Air models to the new-ish 16-inch MacBook Pro…
Upgrading your MacBook can be a hassle if you’ve never done it before. Do you want to sell it yourself? Trade it in with your carrier? Trust one of those sketchy trade in sites? Thankfully, we’re here to help you demystify the process. For one, you can check out our trade in guide for the MacBook, which lays out all your basic options for selling/trading in your device and upgrading.
If you, like many, decide that trading in your device for an Apple Gift Card or cash is going to be the best mix of convenience and value, we’ve compiled some of the best trade in values we’ve found across the web below. These are all sites we would use ourselves, and you can click on any of the below links to learn more about the trade in process at each respective trade in destination.
If you’re wondering about the process of actually preparing your MacBook for trade in or backing up your data and the like, you can check out our quick and easy guide on that too.
Best MacBook trade in values
How much is your MacBook Pro worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (Late-2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (Mid-2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $750 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $850 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $1000 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $300 cash (2012, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $410 cash (2013, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $400 cash (2014, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $450 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $750 cash (2016, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $810 cash (2017, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $1050 cash (2018, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $1510 cash (2019, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook Air worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $250 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2018, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $400 cash (2019, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $500 cash (2020, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $250 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $310 cash (2017, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $550 cash (2018, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $580 cash (2019, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $710 cash (2020, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
How much is your MacBook (12-inch) worth?
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $200 cash (2015, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $300 cash (2016, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- MyPhones via 9to5Mac: $350 cash (2017, good) ($15 extra w/ code 9to5mac)
- Decluttr: Up to $230 cash (2015, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $360 cash (2016, enter serial) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Decluttr: Up to $480 cash (2017, good) (10% extra w/ code 9TO5MAC through 11/30)
- Apple Trade-In: $300+ Apple Gift Card (varies, enter serial)
Don’t see your MacBook model here? Check out our trade in site! Find a better trade in value that we haven’t? Let us know in the comments below.
