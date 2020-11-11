Kuo: New iPhone SE unlikely to be announced in the first half of 2021

Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is out with a new investor note today in which he says that Apple is unlikely to release a new version of the iPhone SE until the second half of 2021 at the earliest. This comes as the iPhone SE introduced in April continues to sell well and as Apple focuses on the iPhone 12 lineup.

Today’s investor note from Kuo focuses primarily on the prospects of Apple supplier Genius Electronic Optical. The company is said to be relying on a new iPhone SE during the first half of 2021 to boost its growth, but Kuo says we shouldn’t expect such an announcement.

This would seemingly mean that, if an updated version of the iPhone SE is coming at all in 2021, we shouldn’t expect to see it until the second half of the year. Kuo has previously reported that a 5.5-inch version of the new iPhone SE would come in the second half of 2021 at the earliest as well.

Kuo also says in today’s research that the iPhone 13 is on track to be released during the second half of next year. This comes after a previous report from Kuo suggested that Apple has several improvements in store for the iPhone 13 camera.

Are you holding out for a new version of the iPhone SE? Or perhaps a 5.5-inch iPhone SE Plus? Let us know down in the comments!

