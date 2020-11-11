Things task manager updated for Big Sur, adding new widgets, rich notifications, M1 chip support

Cultured Code has released a new update for its popular Things task manager app for macOS. This particular update is explicitly geared towards macOS 11 Big Sur and brings with it some great new features.

The Things app on Big Sur now takes advantage of some of Apple’s new UI design guidelines. These changes are visible in small but notable ways throughout the entire app, giving it a slightly more modern look and feel.

New widgets are also included in the update. Users can configure these new widgets within the Notification Center to have them display any of their to-do lists. These widgets can also be set to do things such as display tag-filtered lists and upcoming scheduled events.

Rich notifications are another new inclusion, bringing a couple of new capabilities. First of which are the expanded snooze options for notifications. Previously there was only a 10-minute snooze option, but now there is also a 30-minute and one-hour option. Users can also now mark a to-do as done directly from the notification.

Last but certainly not least is the added support for Apple’s brand new M1 chip. This means that if you’re planning on upgrading to one of Apple’s new MacBooks, you can rest assured that Things will run smoothly and efficiently on the new hardware.

The Things update for Big Sur is available on the Mac App Store now.

