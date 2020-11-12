Popular photo editing app Darkroom comes to the Mac with Big Sur

The powerful photo editing app Darkroom is now available for the Mac. Darkroom has become one of the most popular photo editing apps for iPhone and iPad, even winning an Apple Design Award at WWDC this year, and now it’s available for Intel and M1 Macs.

Darkroom for Mac is a universal app with support for the new M1 Macs as well as Intel Macs that are running macOS Big Sur. In a blog post, Darkroom co-founder Majd Taby explained:

With this update, Darkroom now provides a complete powerful workflow for mobile photographers, all the way from editing on-the-go, to the Mac at home. Everything is updated to reflect the new macOS Big Sur aesthetic with native components like the new translucent sidebar and native window toolbars. We also optimized all interactions for mouse, trackpad, & keyboard input, sparing no detail in making Darkroom feel at home on the Mac.

Taby went on to say how Darkroom’s approach to photo editing can bridge the gap for photographers on Mac:

Many photo editing apps on the Mac are from a bygone era where images live in folders on file systems and require a manual to use. Adobe calls this version of Lightroom “Classic”. Mobile photographers however have libraries that live in the Cloud and need fast, efficient, and safe access to their photos. Darkroom on the Mac bridges the power of classic photo editing applications, with the ease-of-use and convenience of iCloud Photo Library.

You can download Darkroom from the Mac App Store today. Darkroom+ is available as an in-app subscription to unlock all of the features, and it’s included in existing subscriptions as well. New subscribers get access to everything on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

You can find the full release notes for Darkroom 5 on the Mac right here.

