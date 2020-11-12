djay Pro AI for Mac gets Apple Silicon support, 15x faster at separating/remixing tracks in real-time

This past summer, Algoriddim released its djay Pro AI app for iOS and the same tech and capabilities came to the Mac with its Neural Mix Pro. The software brings powerful performance based on Apple’s Core ML for DJs and musicians to do things like separate, play, and remix tracks in real-time. Now the app has launched as a Universal build that brings support for the Apple Silicon M1 chip arriving in the newest Macs with what looks like huge performance gains.

Algoriddim announced the news in a press release today that Neural Mix Pro for Mac has become djay Pro AI and is now a Universal app in multiple respects. Since djay Pro AI is built on machine learning, the developer says the M1 Macs will see a massive 15x faster ML performance with the rebuilt app:

djay Pro AI was rebuilt from the ground up using the Apple Neural Engine and runs natively on the newest Mac devices as a universal app. Harnessing the power of Apple’s M1 chip, djay Pro AI introduces breakthrough Neural MixTM technology to Mac users with up to 15x faster machine learning performance, resulting in ultra-low latency and unprecedented precision for live DJ mixes.

In addition to the Universal build from the perspective of x86 (Intel) and arm (Apple Silicon M1) compatibility, Algoriddim has made djay with Pro AI a universal app across macOS and iOS.

The new version of djay Pro AI brings all the impressive features we saw previously launch but with big performance gains thanks to Apple Silicon and also a redesigned user interface, and more.

All-new streamlined user interface

Single app unifying djay across macOS and iOS devices

Fully optimized for M1-powered Macs and macOS Big Sur

Unlimited access to an extensive library of samples, loops, FX, and visuals

Neural MixTM audio effects: 40+ state-of-the-art audio effects that can be assigned to thewhole track or to individual components of songs

Neural MixTM channel configurations to suit different genres and mixing styles (e.g.“Instrumental – Acapella” separation for HipHop, “Drums – Harmonic – Vocals” for Dance,or “Drums – Bass – Melodic” for Electronic music)

Neural MixTM looping: loop vocals or melodies independently from the beat of the sametrack and vice versa

Music production tools: Looper & Sequencer

Video Mixing

Isolator EQ

Integration with over 100 DJ hardware controllers

Plug-and-play with the RANE TWELVE motorized turntable controller

Stream directly through TIDAL, SoundCloud, Beatport, and Beatsource

Algoriddim says that the updated app is available as a free download now from the App Store and is compatible with any Mac running macOS 10.14 or later. The PRO subscription runs $7/month or $50/year to unlock all of the app’s features across Mac, iPhone, and iPad. Finally, the developer is giving existing djay Pro 2 users some access to features at no charge.

The optional PRO subscription for $6.99 per month or $49.99 per year will offer full access to all content and features of djay Pro AI across Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Existing users of the previous djay Pro 2 for Mac will be offered a free selection of essential features on launch. djay for iOS subscribers will get the complete djay Pro AI for Mac as part of their existing PRO subscription at no additional cost. A 7-day free trial of the complete PRO subscription is available.

