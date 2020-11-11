Instapaper makes Catalyst leap to Mac with Dark Mode, full screen view, keyboard shortcuts

Popular read-it-later service Instapaper expanding from its iPhone and iPad app and starting today is available on Mac thanks to Catalyst. The macOS version comes with all the Instapaper favorite features from iOS like Dark Mode and specific Mac features like full screen view, keyboard shortcuts, and more

Instapaper shared the news today saying that for the macOS version “We customized the interfaces and features to make the app feel interactive and at home on Mac. This includes a side-by-side view of folders and article list, and hover states to highlight content on mouseover.”

Other features for Instapaper on Mac include hover actions to “easily like, move, archive, and delete directly from the list.” And there’s drag and drop support to make it fast to organize your content. And users will be sure to love the Dark Mode coming to the Mac version just like on iPhone and iPad.

Another handy inclusion is full keyboard navigation support. Here are some of the shortcuts:

Navigation

↑: Previous Item

↓: Next Item

⏎: Select Item

Space: Page Down

⇧Space: Page Up

⌘F: Search

⇧⌘F: Search All Articles

⌘,: Preferences

⌘←: Navigate Back

Article Management

⌘R: Refresh Articles

⇧⌘A: Archive Article

⇧⌘D: Delete Article

⇧⌘M: Move Article

Appearance

⌘1: Light Mode

⌘2: Sepia Mode

⌘3: Gray Mode

⌘4: Dark Mode

While Instapaper didn’t specifically mention using Catalyst to bring its app to the Mac, it’s showing up as a universal app on Apple’s App Store.

Instapaper for Mac is a free download from the Mac App Store with the premium subscription unlocking all the app’s features for $2.99/month or $29.99/year.

Alongside the launch of the Mac version, Instapaper 8.0 has is now available for iOS with a new share sheet, improvements to the pagination feature, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: