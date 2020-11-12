Early 2020 MacBook Air is $249 off, Sonos Move sees first discount, more in today’s deals

Apple’s now previous-generation MacBook Air hits an all-time low, Sonos Move gets its first discount, and Best Buy launches a new sale in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break. Head below for all that and more.

Apple’s now previous-gen. 13-inch MacBook Air hits all-time low

Amazon offers Apple’s now previous-generation 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB of storage for $1,050. Final price reflected at checkout. That’s just over $249 off the regular going rate, $100 better than our previous mention, and a new Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air offers a compact design with a Retina display, 512GB worth of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It’s an ideal machine for students and the like that don’t need a ton of processing power but still want enough juice for basic photo editing and the like. Other notable features include two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 11-hours of battery life on a full charge.

Sonos Move offers AirPlay 2 in a portable design

Amazon offers the Sonos Move Battery-powered Wireless Speaker with AirPlay 2 for $300. That’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate, the first cash discount we’ve seen, and a new Amazon all-time low.

As the first battery-powered speaker from Sonos, the Move features ample connectivity options over Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2 all in a portable design. Integrated voice control with Alexa brings another level of functionality to the mix alongside up to 11-hours of playtime on a single charge. In our hands-on review, we noted that Sonos “really knocked it out of the park with design and build, functionality, sound quality, and battery life.”

Best Buy launches 4-day sale

Best Buy has launched its Coolest Deals Sale, a 4-day event featuring early Black Friday price drops on tech, smart home accessories, and much more.

One standout offer is on the BeatsX Wireless Headphones for $50. That’s as much as 50% off the original price and the second-best offer we’ve seen this year. BeatsX feature Apple’s W1 wireless chip, magnetic earbuds, Lightning charging, and more. Great for workouts and those not ready to shell out significantly more cash for the latest AirPods.

