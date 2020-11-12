[Update: Pulled] Apple releases first developer beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3, more

Update: Apple has pulled the first betas of iOS 14.3, watchOS 7.2, tvOS 14.3, and iPadOS 14.3. They are no longer available. We’ll update when they return.

Apple has released the first developer beta of iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3. This comes after iOS 14.2 left beta and was released to the public just last week. Apple has also released the first developer beta of watchOS 7.2 and tvOS 14.3.

iOS 14.3 beta 1 will be available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking as it sometimes takes a while to roll out to all registered developers.

Note: Likely because of ongoing server issues, the first iOS 14.3 beta is not yet available over-the-air. It is only available as a direct download from Apple’s developer website.

It’s not yet clear what is new in the first beta of iOS 14.3, but there are a variety of possibilities. For instance, we are still awaiting the new ProRAW photo format for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Apple first announced this feature during its special event in October, teasing that it would be available in a future software update.

