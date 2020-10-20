Apple releases iOS 14.1 with widget bug fixes and iPhone 12 support

Apple is releasing iOS 14.1 to the public today ahead of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro release on Friday. iOS 14.1 brings support for new iPhone 12 features as well as a long list of bug fixes and performance improvements.

Apple has also released iPadOS 14.1 with support for the new iPad Air, which will also be available on Friday.

iOS 14.1 brings support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in the Photos app for the iPhone 8 and later This comes as the iPhone 12 adds support for recording videos in 10-bit HDR quality. The iPhone 12 is likely to ship with iOS 14.1 out of the box.

In addition to 10-bit HDR suport, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues related to home screen widgets, as well as makes improvements to the Mail app, Apple Music, and more.

Here are the full bulleted release notes for iOS 14.1:

Adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and edit in Photos for iPhone 8 and later

Addresses an issue where some widgets, folders, and icons were showing up in reduced size on the Home Screen

Addresses an issue where dragging widgets on the Home Screen could remove apps from folders

Fixes an issue where some emails in Mail were sent from an incorrect alias

Fixes an issue that could prevent incoming calls from displaying region information

Fixes an issue on some devices where selecting zoomed display mode and an alphanumeric passcode could result in the Lock Screen emergency call button overlapping with the text input box

Addresses an issue where some users were occasionally unable to download or add songs to their library while viewing an album or playlist

Fixes an issue that could prevent zeroes from appearing in Calculator

Resolves an issue where streaming video resolution could temporarily be reduced at the start of playback

Fixes an issue that prevented setting up a family member’s Apple Watch for some users

Resolves an issue where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app

Addresses an issue in the Files app that could cause some MDM-managed cloud service providers to incorrectly display content as unavailable

Improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points

You can update your iPhone to iOS 14.1 by heading to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update. iOS 14.1 is rolling out now, so if you don’t see it immediately, keep checking throughout the rest of the day.

iOS 14.2 is also in beta testing with developers and public beta users, but it’s unclear when it will be released to everyone. iOS 14.2 adds new music recognition features, updates to AirPlay 2 and Control Center, and more.

