Here’s the full list of macOS Big Sur compatible Macs

- Nov. 12th 2020 9:45 am PT

0

Apple’s next major version of macOS is now available. Here’s a look at all the macOS 11 Big Sur compatible Macs.

macOS Big Sur comes as a free software update and brings a major overhaul to the Mac software.

New features will include an all-new iOS inspired design, Control Center arriving for Mac, a revamped Safari with greater privacy controls, an all-new Messages, Apple’s new translation software that uses on-device processing, and much more.

Just keep in mind if you’re concerned about bugs and performance issues, you’ll want to hold off on updating to Big Sur right away and wait for the 11.0.1 bug fix update that’s already reached Release Candidate 2.

macOS Big Sur compatible Macs

  • 2015 and later MacBook
  • 2013 and later MacBook Air
  • 2013 and later MacBook Pro
  • 2014 and later Mac mini
  • 2014 and later iMac
  • 2017 and later iMac Pro
  • 2013 and later Mac Pro

Big Sur jumps a year to two years ahead for hardware compatibility (depending on the Mac) compared to macOS Catalina.

Here’s how Apple describes the update:

macOS Big Sur elevates the most advanced desktop operating system in the world to a new level of power and beauty. Experience Mac to the fullest with a refined new design. Enjoy the biggest Safari update ever. Discover new features for Maps and Messages. And get even more transparency around your privacy.

Stay tuned for all of our coverage on macOS Big Sur including a video deep dive into everything that’s new!

