Apple VPs talk M1 Macs, Rosetta 2 translation, and more in new interviews

Following Tuesday’s introduction of the first Apple Silicon Macs, Apple VPs Tim Millet and Bob Borchers have sat down for a pair of interviews to talk more about the M1 chip. Bob Borchers serves as vice president of product marketing for Apple, while Tim Millet is the company’s vice president of platform architecture.

Borchers and Millet sat down with The Tech Chap on YouTube to do a deep dive into the new M1 chip and the first Mac mini, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro with the M1 inside. In the interview, Millet attempts to ease concerns that some users might have about Rosetta translation of non-native apps on M1 Macs:

Even apps that have not been translated to ARM-native code, our expectation is that most applications, most people, they’re not going to see a noticeable difference. But when you do go universal, when you do build directly to ARM, that’s when I think developers are gonna have opportunities to optimize and tune and take full advantage of an M1. If you have a critical application in your workflow and you’re nervous about updating, odds are it’s gonna work great and you’re not gonna notice it. And when that same application gets an update to native ARM, you’re gonna see huge advantages.

Here’s the full video:

Next up, MKBHD spoke Borchers and Millet on an episode of the Waveform podcast this week, diving into the new Apple Silicon M1 chip among other topics. You can listen to that interview on Apple Podcasts right here.

Finally, Rene Ritchie was joined by Apple’s director of platform product marketing, Stephen Tonna, and Apple’s macOS product marketing manager, Trisha Tierney, to talk more about the M1 processor and macOS Big Sur. Watch that interview below:

