Apple Podcasts launches new embeddable web players for shows and episodes

Apple has debuted a new marketing tool for podcasters today. Through the Apple Podcasts Marketing Tools website, podcasters can now create new embeddable web players for their shows as well as individual episodes.

Through the marketing website, podcasters can create a custom embeddable player that includes the most recent episodes of their podcast. The player is fully interactive, so people can click or tap on an episode to list to it without going to another webpage or app.

The playback controls are also fully functionality, so you can skip ahead by 30 seconds, rewind by 15 seconds, or scrub through the episode from the embedded player. Show notes are also presented as soon as playback begins.

Here is a look at the embeddable player for our 9to5Mac Daily podcast:

Podcasters can also create an embeddable player for a specific episode of their show. This player shows the episode name alongside a “See More” button that redirects to the Apple Podcasts app or website.

Here’s a look at the podcast episode widget for the latest episode of the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast:

The widgets are fully responsive, as well, so they scale properly on desktop, tablet, and smartphone. You can find the new Apple Podcasts embeddable web players on Apple’s website right here.

