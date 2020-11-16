Deals: Apple Watch SE and Series 6 from $230, 10.2-inch iPad $69 off, more

Apple Watch SE and Series 6 return to all-time low prices from $230, plus Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale, and Woot is hosting a big MacBook sale. Head below for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE and Series 6 return to all-time lows

Amazon is currently offering Apple Watch SE from $230. Cellular models are on sale starting at $280, as well. That’s just over $49 off the regular going rate and a match of the largest cash discount we’ve tracked. Apple Watch Series 6 is being discounted by the same amount at Target, with Amazon expected to price match as well. Deals start at $350 on the upgraded model. Free shipping is available for all.

Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a host of upgraded internals, including a new blood/oxygen sensor. There’s also the improved always-on display, which is notably brighter than its predecessor. Learn more in our hands-on review. If you’d like to save further, consider the Apple Watch SE, which includes many of the most popular features for notably less.

Latest 10.2-inch iPad up to $69 off

Best Buy is now taking up to $69 off Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. One standout is the Wi-Fi 128GB model at $360. Make sure you’re logged into your My Best Buy account to see the price. That beats our previous mention by $19 and marks a new all-time low price.

Apple’s latest iPad sports a 10.2-inch Retina display with up to 128GB of storage. iPadOS delivers added functionality alongside support for Apple Pencil and more. You’ll find an 8MP camera on the back, a 1.2MP lens on the front, plus a 10-hour battery on the inside.

Save big on MacBook Pro, iMacs, and accessories

Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and accessories on sale with up to 50% off original prices. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,205. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,999, and today’s deal beats our previous mention by $44. This machine includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, a Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here, and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 512GB for around $1,200. Check out the entire sale here.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Hands-on with the Xbox Series X: First Impressions [Video]

AndaSeat Fnatic Edition Review: Stands out with build quality and color [Video]

Nuraphone Gaming Mic Kit Review: Personalized audio for the battlefield [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: