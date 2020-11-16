HomePod mini now available for same-day pickup at Apple Stores

As the first pre-orders arrive to customers, the new $99 HomePod mini is also now available for in-store pickup at many Apple Stores. In many areas, you can even place an order for same-day pickup.

Via the Apple Online Store, shipping times for HomePod mini are pushed back into early to mid-December, so in-store pickup is likely the best choice if you’re looking to buy a HomePod mini before the holiday season. The space gray color variant appears to be more widely available than the white model right now.

Early reviews of the HomePod mini were published last week, and the general consensus among many was that the HomePod mini is an excellent speaker for its price point, particularly for people who are already deep in the Apple ecosystem. You can find more in our full review roundup right here.

To place your Apple Store pickup order, simply head to Apple’s Online Store or open the Apple Store app, head to the HomePod mini purchase page, and choose “pick up in-store” at checkout. Remember that due to COVID-19, many Apple Stores are requiring appointments for pickups alongside other precautionary measures like mandatory masks and limited store capacity.

Finally, select Best Buy stores also now have the HomePod mini available for in-store pickup. You can check availability on the Best Buy website for more details.

HomePod mini is available in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, the UK, and the United States.

Are you planning to buy a HomePod mini? Has your pre-order already arrived? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Read more about HomePod mini:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: