Hulu gifting Live TV subscribers with an 18% price increase in December

Not long after Netflix did another round of price increases, Hulu has shared that its Live TV customers will receive their own price increase just ahead of Christmas on December 18.

Reported by TechCrunch, the company confirmed that its Hulu + Live plans will be jumping about 18% (17% for the more expensive plan) starting in December for both existing and new customers.

The Hulu + Live plan that was $54.99 is increasing to $64.99 and the ad-free version is going from $60.99 to $70.99.

The price changes only appear to be affecting the Hulu plans with Live TV, so the cost of the service’s streaming-only plans should remain the same, at least for now.

Notably, Hulu’s new $65 starting price for its Live TV plans now matches YouTube TV. Hulu originally launched in 2017 with its Live plan for just $40 and YouTube TV debuted at just $35.

