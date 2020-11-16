Report: Global MacBook shipments continued to surge in Apple’s Q4

- Nov. 16th 2020 11:26 am PT

0

Coming off record-breaking earnings for its fiscal Q3, Apple did it again for Q4. At the time, the company highlighted that new all-time records for Mac and Services were big factors in its September quarter success. Now we’ve got a look at how many Macs Apple may have shipped during its Q4 from Strategy Analytics.

During its fiscal Q4 earnings call at the end of October, Apple revealed that its Mac lineup posted record revenue of $9.03 billion (up about 29% YoY from $6.99 billion). That came amid the pandemic as more people than ever are working from home and Mac sales were also aided by the back to school season happening in the September quarter.

Strategy Analytics is out today with its estimates on global notebook shipments and the firm believes Apple outperformed the market average. Overall, global notebook shipments increased 34% and Apple saw an impressive 39%. The only other individual company to see a higher YoY quarterly growth rate was HP with 43%.

The report estimates that Apple saw 6 million MacBooks shipped during the September quarter, up from 4.3 million in the same period in 2019.

According to Strategy Analytics, those numbers put Apple’s overall global notebook market share in fourth place at 9.7%. HP and Lenovo shard first place with 23.6% share each, followed by Dell in third with 13.7%.

Notably, Apple just launched its first Apple Silicon M1-powered MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Coupled with the holiday quarter, Apple could definitely see another record quarter for its Macs — as long as it doesn’t hit any supply constraints.

Chirag Upadhyay, Senior Research Analyst said, “The third quarter would have been even more productive for some vendors if they were able to deliver more devices to meet high demand. Supply will remain a key concern as demand is expected to stay high amid rising COVID-19 infections around the world as the Northern Hemisphere enters a very difficult winter. With the pandemic still lingering across the globe, consumers have started their purchases before the holiday season to prepare for the new ‘normal’ of working and studying from home.”

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch screen sizes. Each model includes 2-4 USB-C ports for charging, accessories, and data transfer. Higher-end models also include the Touch Bar.
AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.
MacBook Air

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.