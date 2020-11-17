CarPlay support comes to ChargePoint EV charging network

Apple users who don’t want to rely on the built-in charging station guidance in their electric vehicle (or their iPhone) now have the option of using Apple’s CarPlay for everything from navigation, starting a session, to joining a waitlist at ChargePoint EV stations.

ChargePoint’s EV network is available around the world and the new update that brings CarPlay support is a welcome one for Apple users. Within the CarPlay interface, electric vehicle owners can search for and navigate to charging stations (including charging speed and more), start charging sessions, and also join a queue in the event a station is full (via The Verge).

ChargePoint says available EV chargers can be displayed on a map where drivers can find recently used stations, favorites, or filter their options based on cost, availability, and plug type. They’ll also be able to see a charger’s status, and navigate to its location using the app. Once there, drivers can start a charging session, or join a waitlist if no chargers are currently available. They can do this all from the car’s interface, without having to flip between different apps and services.

The CarPlay support is rolling out starting today in the US, UK, Canada, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. If you’re not already updated, the CarPlay functionality does require iOS 14 along with the latest version of the ChargePoint app.

There’s no ChargePoint Android Auto support for now, but The Verge says it’s likely arriving at some point.

Here’s another look at the ChargePoint UI:

