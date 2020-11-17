LumaFusion, which is in my opinion the best and most powerful video editing app available for iOS devices, recently received a big update that accommodates 10-bit HDR workflows. The version 2.4 update, which is free to existing LumaFusion customers, allows iPhone 12 HDR video shooters to import and export 10-bit HDR video.

LumaFusion 2.4 changes and features

LumaFusion version 2.4 allows users to create projects for HLG, PQ P3, and Rec-709 10-bit color spaces. It’s ideal for iPhone users adopting HDR workflows, but will also work with HDR footage from standalone cameras like the Canon R5 and Sony Alpha 7S III. The LumaFusion 2.4 update also allows for H.265 export with transparency, ideal when working with complex animations for overlay in new projects.

In LumaFusion settings, users will find a new option to choose between the available color spaces for both the current project and a default color space option for newly created projects. Project export options also now include a color space setting with the ability to provide 10-bit deliverables.

New HDR project settings can be set on a project-by-project basis, or as the default setting

On my iPhone 12 Pro Max, I was able to enjoy a full end-to-end HDR workflow. When you drop an HDR-enabled clip shot on iPhone 12 into a LumaFusion HDR project timeline running on iPhone 12-class devices, you’ll immediately be able to tell that it remains in HDR. This isn’t a new phenomenon, as the latest version of iMovie allows users to deliver HDR exports, but iMovie is far behind LumaFusion when it comes to advanced editing options.

Handy new export options include new 10-bit support for end-to-end workflows on iPhone 12

Additional LumaFusion 2.4 improvements

Other changes, such as a new Chroma Keyer with automatic key color detection, and a new Luma Keyer with Luma Range, Rolloff, Erosion Distance, and Edge Blur Radius controls are included to help enhance green or blue screen usage.

Editors will also be happy to know that LumaFusion now supports automatic project settings, which will automatically adjust the project to match the frame aspect, frame rate, and color space for the first clip added to the timeline. There’s also a new button menu in the library to make it easier to rename the library, add notes to clips, and manage media cache.

Automatic project settings let users begin editing quickly

Finally, color selection instances now utilize the system color picker in iOS 14. Support for iOS 14’s limited Photos access is also included, although LumaForge recommends that you lend full access to media in the photo library.

Needless to say, LumaFusion version 2.4 is a major update and brings several useful changes and features to the table for video editors on the iPad and iPhone. I continue to be impressed with the amount of features jam-packed inside this $29.99 app. You can download LumaFusion 2.4 from the App Store today.

Are you a LumaFusion user? What do you think about these updates?

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: