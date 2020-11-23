Snap has announced Snapchat Spotlight, a TikTok-like stream of content which the company says will feature ‘the most entertaining Snaps from the Snapchat community all in one place.’

To entice content creators to use the platform, Snap has announced a $1M fund which will be divided among those who post the most popular Snaps …

Here’s how the company describes it.

Like our other platforms within Snapchat, Spotlight will be defined by our community — how they use it, what they create, and the stories they tell. Our hope is that Spotlight lowers the barrier to content creation. You don’t have to have a public account, just a great Snap, to be featured. And, as a way to reward Snapchatters for their creativity, we’re distributing over $1 million USD per day to anyone who makes the most entertaining Spotlight Snaps. You don’t have to be a celebrity, influencer, or public figure to earn. We want to make Spotlight fair and fun. Spotlight is built in a Snappy way, which upholds our values around privacy and prioritizes the well-being of our community: it’s moderated, it doesn’t feature public comments, and profiles are private by default. We’ve always built product features in a way that aims to best serve our community, from making messaging ephemeral, to rethinking social sharing with chronological Stories, to building a personalized rather than geographic Map experience. We’re sure to learn so much from how our community as we continue to evolve Spotlight and see what resonates, but today is a first step!

Snap says that the feed will learn your tastes over time, based on both the content you favorite, and the time you spend watching different types of content.

The company is also offering new features for creators.

We’re also rolling out new creator tools for Snapchatters, including the ability to use captions throughout your Snaps, a continuous shooting mode for longer Snaps, and the ability to trim singular Snaps in addition to our robust AR creative tools and recently-launched Sounds music tools.

Spotlight is rolling out now in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France. More countries will follow ‘soon.’

You can watch a video trailer below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: