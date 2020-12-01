macOS Big Sur brings a ton of changes and new features and a small one is a tweak to where you can enable/disable Dark Mode on Mac. Read along for a look at several different ways to use Dark Mode on macOS Big Sur.

Apple’s Dark Mode for Mac first arrived with macOS Mojave. In Catalina, it was possible to access Dark Mode from the Notifications panel slide-out (hidden at the very top).

Now that’s moved with macOS Big Sur to the new Control Center. Let’s look at that and the other ways to enable/disable Dark Mode on Mac.

How to use Dark Mode on Mac

Note: you can use Option 1 or 3 on any Mac running at least Mojave, Option 2 is just for macOS Big Sur.

Option 1 – Dark Mode on Mac with Siri

Use Siri (on compatible Macs) by saying a command like “turn on Dark Mode” or even just “Dark Mode”

You can turn off Dark Mode with “turn off Dark Mode” or “turn on Light Mode.”

Option 2 – Control Center (Big Sur only)

In the top right corner of your Mac, click the Control Center icon (two pill-shapes)

Click the arrow in the “Display” button’s top right corner

Click Dark Mode

Option 3

Open System Preferences

Choose General in the top left corner

in the top left corner Next to “Appearance,” click Dark located in the top center of the window (or Auto)

