Stacktrace Podcast 112: “The just is justified”

On this slightly more code-focused episode of the show, John and Rambo discuss cross-platform SwiftUI development and techniques for integrating SwiftUI with UIKit and AppKit. Also, how the original HomePod can now be jailbroken, using the M1 Mac mini for gaming, and much more.
Sponsored by Honeybadger: Exception and uptime monitoring for application developers. Tell them 9to5Mac/Stacktrace sent you and get 30% off for 6 months.
Download MP3
Links
- Screenshot of John’s Cloudflare analytics app
- FusionCast
- First-generation HomePod can now be jailbroken with Checkra1n
- SwiftUI and UIKit interoperability
- Published properties in Swift
Subscribe:
🟠 Overcast
🟢 Spotify
If you have any feedback about the show, feel free to reach out on Twitter or send us an email.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel