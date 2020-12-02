Stacktrace Podcast 112: “The just is justified”

On this slightly more code-focused episode of the show, John and Rambo discuss cross-platform SwiftUI development and techniques for integrating SwiftUI with UIKit and AppKit. Also, how the original HomePod can now be jailbroken, using the M1 Mac mini for gaming, and much more.

