Deals: Anker HomeKit Camera 2-pack $76, Apple Pencil $115, more

Today’s best deals include a new Anker sale at Amazon from $11, plus Apple Pencil 2 is down to $115, and you can save in the latest Best Buy promotion. Head below for all that and more.

Anker deals start at $11 this week

Anker is rolling into the week with a fresh sale on its Amazon storefront. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is a 2-pack of eufy HomeKit Pan + Tilt Cameras for $76.50. That’s down from the usual $90 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve tracked this year. The latest cameras from eufy are headlined by HomeKit support with its Pan & Tilt model bringing additional functionality to the table. As its name suggests, when movement is detected, it will follow the person, animal, etc. over its 360-degree field of view. Users will receive alerts and footage is kept on local storage. It’s an affordable way to bring HomeKit video to your space. Best of all? No hub required.

Apple Pencil 2 gets a rare price drop

Amazon offers the second-generation Apple Pencil for $115. Price is reflected at checkout. That’s down $14 from the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. Apple Pencil brings a whole new level of functionality to your iPad Pro or Air. If you’re someone that enjoys creating content on an iPad, then this accessory is essential, with tilt and pressure sensitivity, tap controls for changing tools, and a magnetic design so you won’t lose it. Plus it wirelessly charges with ease, so you won’t have to deal with any more cables than you have to.

Best Buy 4-day Apple sales event

Best Buy has launched a new 4-day Apple Sales event featuring some of this year’s best prices on iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and more. If you missed out on some of the best deals back on Black Friday, this may be your last chance at a reprise before Christmas.

Headlining this time around is up to $100 off Apple Watch models. That includes the Series 5 Nike GPS 44mm model at $329, which is the full $100 discount and matching the best we’ve seen in 2020.

