Apple Watch SE from $259 highlights today’s best deals, plus previous-gen. Macs, more

Today’s best deals include Apple Watch SE, various discounts on MacBooks and iPads, plus an all-time low on Apple’s Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch SE deals return before Christmas

Apple Watch SE deals are back at Amazon with prices from $259. Some offers are not reflected until checkout. You can save nearly $40 on select models, marking the second-best prices we’ve seen outside of Black Friday. Many of these listings still deliver by Christmas, so this may be one of your last chances to lock in savings before the holidays.

Apple Watch SE delivers everything you love about Apple’s wearables in a more affordable package. While you’ll miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor of the high-end Series 6 models, there’s still a big Retina OLED display, fitness tracking, and a fully swimproof design to check out here.

Save up to 50% on previous-generation Macs, iPads, more

Woot is offering a selection of previous-generation MacBooks, iMacs, and accessories on sale with up to 50% off original prices. Our top pick is the 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,340. As a comparison, it originally sold for $1,999, and today’s deal beats our previous mention by $10.

This machine includes a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 512GB for around $1,200. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple’s 11-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad Air/Pro drops to a new low

Amazon offers the Apple Magic Keyboard for 11-inch iPad Pro at $250. Regularly $299, today’s deal knocks $49 off its normal going rate, beats our last mention by $30, and marks a new Amazon all-time low.

If you’ve got Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro, or the latest iPad Air, then this Magic Keyboard is the perfect accessory for you. You’ll find an integrated stand that props up your device and holds its angle, making it super simple for you to type with an iPad on your lap. The full Magic Keyboard here delivers great tactile feedback, and the addition of an extra USB-C port on the side allows you to both charge and have a USB-C hub in-use at the same time. As someone who owns the Magic Keyboard, I can highly recommend this to anyone who has a compatible iPad.

25% off site-wide from Hyper (best-selling USB-C hubs + more)

Hyper has a special offer for 9to5mac readers with a 25% off sitewide discount at HYPER with promo code “9TO5HOLIDAY” at checkout. Check out some the best hubs and docks from Hyper including:

Get 20% off all Apple Watch accessories from MONOWEAR w/ code 9TO5MAC20

One of our go-to brands for Apple Watch bands, Monowear, is giving readers 20% off site-wide with promo code 9TO5MAC20. Each of Monowear’s straps are designed 100% in-house, and are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, and adapter colors/finishes. Check out some of our favorites:

