The Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review roundup is now live for users around the world. It allows you to easily see your most listened to songs, artists, and albums in the Spotify app for iOS and Android. Here’s how it works.

Update, December 9: Spotify has rolled out a handful of additional features to Spotify Wrapped today.

Wrapped Voice Commands : Free and Premium users in the U.S. will be able to use voice to ask Spotify about Wrapped on the mobile app. In return, Spotify will tell users one of a dozen unique and personalized facts about their 2020 music and podcast listening habits. To access, a user can press the microphone button in the search bar in the app and give a variety of different voice commands.

: Free and Premium users in the U.S. will be able to use voice to ask Spotify about Wrapped on the mobile app. In return, Spotify will tell users one of a dozen unique and personalized facts about their 2020 music and podcast listening habits. To access, a user can press the microphone button in the search bar in the app and give a variety of different voice commands. Instagram Filters : On Instagram, users can also take advantage of two fun, interactive Story lenses, Kaleidoscope and Data Story Quiz, to share their reactions and test their 2020 listening knowledge.

: On Instagram, users can also take advantage of two fun, interactive Story lenses, and to share their reactions and test their 2020 listening knowledge. TikTok Integration : In addition to social sharing on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, Spotify is adding one more social channel to the mix: TikTok. The custom integration is available for US and UK users available through Thursday, December 11.

In addition to social sharing on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, Spotify is adding one more social channel to the mix: TikTok. The custom integration is available for US and UK users available through Thursday, December 11. Customized Share Cards: For the first time this year, users can customize their share card before sharing to their social media feeds. On the final screen, you’ll be able to choose from one of four distinct color choices to personalize your Wrapped even more than ever before.

You can learn more in the full blog post from Spotify right here.

Whereas the Apple Music Replay roundup is available year-round, Spotify Wrapped is debuted annually in December. It’s widely praised for its design and social features, making it easy for users to share their Wrapped statistics on social media.

How to find your Spotify Wrapped year-in-review

Through the web version of Spotify, you can find a barebones version of Wrapped 2020 via this link. The web version of Spotify Wrapped allows you to view playlists of your top songs of 2020, as well as “Missed Hits.” There’s also a playlist called “On Record” that allows you to “dig deeper into some of your top artists of 2020 with a mix of talk and music.”

But to access the full Spotify Wrapped 2020 stats, you’ll need to use the Spotify app on iOS. Simply open the Spotify app on your iPhone, then tap the “2020 Wrapped” heading on the “Home” page. Spotify will then walk you through your Wrapped 2020 year-in-review.

Spotify is using a Snapchat Stories-like interface for Wrapped 2020. You can choose to screenshot any of the stories to share them, or you can wait until the end and Spotify will give you three different Wrapped 2020 images to easily share on social media.

The pre-configured Wrapped 2020 images include your top artists, top songs, minutes listened, and top genres. Throughout the Spotify Wrapped video, however, Spotify offers more statistics on things like the number of new artists you discovered this year and your most listened to decades.

One of the coolest statistics Spotify provides is details on how you ranked in comparison to other Spotify users when listened. For instance, Spotify could tell you that you were in the “top 2%” of listeners of a specific artist this year.

Spotify also has some details on the most streamed artists globally:

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny claims the top spot with more than 8.3 billion streams this year from fans around the globe. His album YHLQMDLG—released in late February and featuring collaborations with Sech, Anuel AA, and Daddy Yankee—is the number one streamed album as well. Following Bad Bunny is Drake and Latin star J Balvin. The fourth most-streamed artist is the late rapper Juice WRLD, followed by The Weeknd. Billie Eilish continues her reign as Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in spots two and three. Coming in as the fourth and fifth most-streamed female artists are Dua Lipa and Halsey.

What’s on your Spotify Wrapped 2020 year-in-review this year? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: