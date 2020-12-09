Stacktrace Podcast 113: “The hype is real!”

More on using the M1 Macs as development machines, thoughts on the newly announced AirPods Max and its pricing, the importance of maintaining URLs as stable identifiers, and how AirBuddy is made aware of new audio devices.

