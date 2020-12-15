Apple Watch ‘Ring in the New Year’ Activity Challenge officially set for January 2021

Apple’s next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is officially on the calendar. Apple’s annual “Ring in the New Year” challenge will run from January 7, 2021, through January 31, 2021. It encourages Apple Watch users to close all three rings for seven days in a row.

Apple Watch Activity Challenges are meant to promote using the watch for fitness and act as a way for Apple to guide users into taking advantage of the workout tracking features. This is the third year out of the last four Apple has held a “Ring in the New Year” challenge.

While most Apple Watch Activity Challenges focus on a specific day with one goal, such as completing a 5K, the “Ring in the New Year” challenge is a bit more strenuous: you’ll have to close your stand, exercise, and move rings for seven consecutive days.

If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

Start 2021 off right. This January, earn this award by closing all three rings for seven days in a row.

Conveniently, Apple launched its new Fitness+ workouts service yesterday, providing Apple Watch users with a new way to fill their activity rings every day. Learn more about how to get started with Fitness+ in our full guide.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of January 7. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below. Will you be taking part in this “Ring in the New Year” challenge on your Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: