Apple sets 5K Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Thanksgiving

Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge, this time for Thanksgiving later this month. The challenge encourages Apple Watch users to complete a workout of at least 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in length on November 26.

You can earn this award by completing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K in distance. If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

The workout can be completed using the Workouts app on Apple Watch or any other app that records workouts to the Health app. Here’s what Apple says:

On November 26, let’s honor everyone who inspired us and kept us going this year. Earn this award by doing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1 mi). Use the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple held Apple Watch Activity Challenges on Thanksgiving in 2016 and 2017, but it skipped 2018. The challenge made a return for Thanksgiving 2019, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it persists through 2020 as well. Outside of Thanksgiving, Apple regularly holds Apple Watch Activity Challenges, most recently holding one on November 11 to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below.

