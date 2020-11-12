Apple sets 5K Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Thanksgiving

- Nov. 12th 2020 12:40 pm PT

0

Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge, this time for Thanksgiving later this month. The challenge encourages Apple Watch users to complete a workout of at least 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in length on November 26.

You can earn this award by completing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K in distance. If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

The workout can be completed using the Workouts app on Apple Watch or any other app that records workouts to the Health app. Here’s what Apple says:

On November 26, let’s honor everyone who inspired us and kept us going this year. Earn this award by doing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1 mi). Use the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Apple held Apple Watch Activity Challenges on Thanksgiving in 2016 and 2017, but it skipped 2018. The challenge made a return for Thanksgiving 2019, and despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it persists through 2020 as well. Outside of Thanksgiving, Apple regularly holds Apple Watch Activity Challenges, most recently holding one on November 11 to celebrate Veteran’s Day.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of Thanksgiving on November 26. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below.

Will you be taking part in this “Quarantine to 5K” challenge on your Apple Watch? Let us know down in the comments!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apple Watch

Apple Watch

Apple Watch is Apple's wearable is designed to help you stay active, motivated, and connected. It runs watchOS, and it comes in 40mm and 44mm size options.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Skillshare

Skillshare

Get a free trial of Skillshare Premium Membership
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.