Apple Watch Thanksgiving Activity Challenge returning this year, encourages a 5K workout

Following yesterday’s challenge in honor of Veterans Day, Apple has already set its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge. As first spotted by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter, Apple is holding an Activity Challenge for Thanksgiving later this month.

You can earn this award by completing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K – or 3.1 miles – in distance. If you complete the challenge, Apple will reward you with exclusive badges in the Activity app, as well as stickers for use in Messages and FaceTime.

Keep active this Thanksgiving! Earn this special award on November 28 by doing any walk, run, or wheelchair workout of at least 5K (3.1mi).

Apple held Apple Watch Activity Challenges on Thanksgiving in 2016 and 2017, but it skipped last year. The most recent Activity Challenge was held earlier this week in honor of Veterans Day, with Apple encouraging Apple Watch users to complete a workout that was at least 11 minutes long.

The challenge will take place on November 28th, and we will be sure to remind you then as well. Your Apple Watch should also send you an alert closer to the date as well.

