Controller for HomeKit app enhances your smart home with new design, filters, smart folders, and new camera view

Controller for HomeKit 5.0 is now available with a host of new features that make it easy to further control your HomeKit environment.

The first new feature is an overhauled design. The UI is now easier to navigate, and there is now a long press on elements in the app to access the context menu. It works great across iPhone and iPad as well. The new design also lets you personalize your Home by choosing icons that look similar to your accessories, order rooms, and put a picture of your home in the app. All changes sync across all devices.

As your HomeKit environment gets more complex, the new filters and smart folders will help you get your devices better organized. You can now filter scenes, automations, accessories, and logs to find exactly what you want to find. You can then save your filters as smart folders to quickly find them in the future as well.

The app also contains enhanced logging (something I wish Apple would include in the Home app) and a new view for your HomeKit cameras. Controller for HomeKit will now show all of your HomeKit cameras in a single view.

With version 5.0, Controller for HomeKit is moving to a new pricing model:

A monthly subscription ($1.99)

A yearly subscription ($8.99)

A lifetime license ($26.99)

Existing Pro users receive a lifetime license

Even if the new features don’t entice you, Controller for HomeKit is essential for one simple reason: It allows you to back up and restore your entire HomeKit setups.

