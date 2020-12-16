[Update: Now available] Apple releasing first iOS 14.4 developer beta today

- Dec. 16th 2020 10:04 am PT

0

Apple is releasing the first developer beta of iOS 14.4 today. The update comes two days after iOS 14.3 was released to the general public. Apple has also released the first developer beta of iPadOS 14.4 today as well as tvOS 14.4 beta 1 and watchOS 7.3 beta 1.

iOS 14.4 beta 1

iOS 14.4 beta 1 is available to developers via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. iOS 14.4 beta 1 features the build number 18D5030e.

iOS 14.3 was released to the general public earlier this week, bringing a variety of notable changes. Some of those changes included support for Apple Fitness+ and AirPods Max, ProRAW on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, and enhancements to the TV application.

We aren’t yet sure what’s new in today’s update, but we’ll be sure to update this post as we learn more.

All of today’s beta releases from Apple are below:

  • tvOS 14.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18K5780c
  • iOS 14.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18D5030e
  • iPadOS 14.4 developer beta 1, build number: 18D5030e
  • watchOS 7.3 developer beta 1, build number: 18S5780d

If you spot any changes in iOS 14.4 beta 1, or the other new betas from Apple today, let us know in the comments below or on Twitter @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today.

