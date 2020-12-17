Fitness Totals simplifies monitoring weekly, monthly, or yearly fitness activity on iOS

- Dec. 17th 2020 6:00 am PT

Apps & Updates
0

Apple’s Health solution has become a central clearinghouse over the past few years. Thanks to robust fitness tracking for workouts on Apple Watch, and now with Apple Fitness+ adding a new option for working out with the Apple Platform, there is a need for better tracking solutions with your data. Today, Fitness Totals launches as a way to easily compare weekly, monthly, yearly, and all-time totals for steps, running, cycling, and over a dozen other fitness activities. 

Measuring your progress with health data is one of the most effective ways to ensure you’re staying on track with your goals. With Fitness Totals, managing long-term fitness progress becomes a solved problem. The app is built to emphasize weekly, monthly, and yearly activity totals and make them available in customizable widgets ready for iOS 14.

Following with the trend of Apple Health, Fitness Totals collects only the essential data in order to populate the app, and it’s not shared elsewhere. If you want to share your totals, the app included simple sharing using the standard iOS sharing sheet.

Supported Activities in Fitness Totals

  • Steps
  • Standing
  • Walking/Running
  • Exercising
  • Cycling
  • Flights Climbed
  • Resting Calories Burned
  • Active Calories Burned
  • Wheelchair Pushes
  • Wheelchair Distance
  • Swimming Strokes
  • Swimming Distance
  • Downhill Snow Sports
  • Walking (Workout)
  • Running (Workout)
  • Hiking (Workout)

Fitness Totals can be downloaded on The App Store for $2.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app hits while being the first to hear news and updates on yesterdays app sensations (and flops).
Apple Health

Apple Health

Apple's health initiative (with Apple Watch) are set to be the company's next big thing. Its ECG readings and heart rate monitoring are changing and saving lives.

About the Author

Bradley Chambers's favorite gear

eufyCam 2 Pro

eufyCam 2 Pro

The best outdoor cameras for HomeKit. They are 100% wireless with 365 day battery life
AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro

The best day to day headphones for iOS and macOS.