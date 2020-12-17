Fitness Totals simplifies monitoring weekly, monthly, or yearly fitness activity on iOS

Apple’s Health solution has become a central clearinghouse over the past few years. Thanks to robust fitness tracking for workouts on Apple Watch, and now with Apple Fitness+ adding a new option for working out with the Apple Platform, there is a need for better tracking solutions with your data. Today, Fitness Totals launches as a way to easily compare weekly, monthly, yearly, and all-time totals for steps, running, cycling, and over a dozen other fitness activities.

Measuring your progress with health data is one of the most effective ways to ensure you’re staying on track with your goals. With Fitness Totals, managing long-term fitness progress becomes a solved problem. The app is built to emphasize weekly, monthly, and yearly activity totals and make them available in customizable widgets ready for iOS 14.

Following with the trend of Apple Health, Fitness Totals collects only the essential data in order to populate the app, and it’s not shared elsewhere. If you want to share your totals, the app included simple sharing using the standard iOS sharing sheet.

Supported Activities in Fitness Totals

Steps

Standing

Walking/Running

Exercising

Cycling

Flights Climbed

Resting Calories Burned

Active Calories Burned

Wheelchair Pushes

Wheelchair Distance

Swimming Strokes

Swimming Distance

Downhill Snow Sports

Walking (Workout)

Running (Workout)

Hiking (Workout)

Fitness Totals can be downloaded on The App Store for $2.99.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: