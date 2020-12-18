Apple Watch, iPhones, and iPad deals start at $100 for today only, ecobee thermostats on sale, more

Today’s best deals include markdowns on Apple Watches, iPhones, iPads, and more, plus all-time lows for ecobee’s top-rated smart thermostats. Hit the jump for all that in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Today only, Apple Watch and iPhones from $100

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $405. That’s the second-best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999.

Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for Face ID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. 90-day warranty included with purchase.

Cert. refurb iPad deals start at $100

Today only, Woot offers up various refurbished Apple iPads from $100. Our top pick is the 6th Generation iPad from $260. It originally sold for $329 or more. Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad features an A9 Fusion chip, Touch ID, and 8MP camera. You can count on up to 10-hours of battery life, which will keep the content and creations flowing all day. Includes a 90-day warranty.

ecobee Smart Thermostats with HomeKit

Amazon offers the ecobee SmartThermostat with HomeKit for $190. ecobee completely redesigned its new thermostat, now featuring a glass face and a “vivid” touch display. You’ll still be able to count on HomeKit and Siri control, along with support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and other smart home mediums. Ships with a new smart sensor that’s made to track temperatures throughout your home.

Roborock robot vacuums and mops

For a limited time, get select Roborock robot vacuums and mops with big discounts including the Roborock S4 Max at $429 (Reg. $319) the S6 Pure for $359 (Reg. $599), and the S6 MaxV for $599 (Reg. $749).

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Oculus Quest 2 Review: VR just got better and more affordable [Video]

Review: TP-Link Deco X20 makes setting up a WiFi 6 mesh system a breeze [Video]

Audeze Penrose X review: Premium audio tech comes to Xbox Series X|S [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: