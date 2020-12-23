Latest MacBook Pro from $1,199 headlines today’s best deals, plus AirPods at $110, more

Today’s best deals include the latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset, Apple AirPods at $110, and a new Anker sale. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest MacBook Pro with M1 chipset

Amazon is currently taking $100 off Apple’s M1 MacBook Pro. B&H is currently price matching as well with deals starting at $1,199. Today’s deal matches our previous mention and marks a new Amazon all-time, as well.

Apple’s new MacBook Pros feature the brand’s first silicon chips, which promises a “giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance.” This model offers up to 20-hours of battery life, the best ever for a MacBook Pro, 8GB worth of RAM, and 256GB (or more) worth of solid-state storage. You’ll also find two Thunderbolt 3 ports on this model.

Last chance to lock-in Apple AirPods at $110

Amazon offers Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case for $110. Price reflected at checkout. That’s a $49 savings from the regular going rate, matching our Black Friday mention, and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Apple’s AirPods feature the H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Anker 2-day sale from $17

Anker’s Amazon storefront is back with a fresh batch of deals this morning headlined by its PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $300. That’s a $100 savings from the regular going rate and $20 under our previous mention. Anker includes a 300W AC outlet, 60W USB-C port, three USB-A ports, a car socket, and two DC ports. High-speed charging is available on the USB-C port, which makes it a suitable pairing with most MacBooks on the market today. If you’re an avid drone flyer or camper, this is essential for your on-the-go setup.

