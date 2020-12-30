Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular on sale for $250, plus Anker New Year sale from $8, more

Wednesday’s best deals include the Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular models, as well as an Anker New Year sale, and Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 Cellular models at $250

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 44mm GPS + Cellular models in various styles for $250. Having originally retailed for $429, today’s offer is $109 under what you’d pay for a refurbished model direct from Apple and marks one of the best prices to date.

Series 4 introduced a refreshed design centered around a larger display compared to previous Apple Watches alongside a swim-proof casing. The OLED display provides a “bright and colorful” way to keep tabs on notifications, fitness stats, and much more, as well as the added cellular connectivity.

Anker launches New Year sale from $8

Anker is back with its latest sale ahead of the New Year, discounting a selection of smartphone essentials and accessories headlined by its PowerPort Cube USB Power Strip for $16. Normally fetching $19, today’s offer beats our previous mention by $1 and matches the all-time low.

This 3-outlet power strip is ready to tidy up your workstation or bedside charging setup with a unique cube design that can clip underneath a desktop or to the back of a nightstand. On top of three AC outlets, there are also three 2.4A USB-A ports and a 5-foot power cable to complete the package.

Wemo’s HomeKit Smart Plug drops to $15

Amazon offers the Wemo Mini HomeKit Smart Plug for $15. Usually fetching $25, you’re saving 40% here with today’s offer matching the best we’ve seen to date and marking one of the first discounts overall on one of Wemo’s latest smart home accessories.

The new Wemo smart plug delivers an affordable way to control lamps and other appliances with your voice or smartphone. It’s compatible with all of the major smart home ecosystems, allowing Siri, Alexa, and Assistant users to get in on the action. Plus, the compact design here won’t hog the entire outlet and it doesn’t require an extra hub, either.

