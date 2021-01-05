Apple confirms announcement of fiscal Q1 2021 results on January 27

- Jan. 5th 2021 3:55 pm PT

Apple today confirmed that its next conference call to announce the fiscal Q1 2021 results will be held on January 27. This comes after the company announced its annual meeting with shareholders on February 23, 2021.

As usual, the company will hold a call with investors and analysts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, right after the release of the earnings. Once again, Apple has not provided an official guidance for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 due to the economic uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last quarter, the company reported revenue of $64.7 billion with $12.67 billion in profit.

It’s worth noting that this quarter’s results are expected to reveal how the sales of the iPhone 12 and M1 Mac models performed, as these products were launched at the end of the year and were not counted in Apple’s fourth quarter 2020 fiscal results.

Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, with the full earnings report coming 30 minutes before that. We’ll also have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac.

