Apple @ Work Podcast: Deep learning with Osmo

In this episode of the Apple @ Work podcast, Bradley is joined by Pramod Sharma who is CEO of Osmo to talk about the founding of the company, how Osmo promotes deep learning with children, and more.

Sponsor: If you’re a business of school looking to find a trusted repair partner for your Apple devices, check out 9to5Mac’s Apple Repair Services.

Connect with Bradley

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: