How to make and use Memoji on your Mac with macOS Big Sur

- Jan. 5th 2021 8:00 am PT

0

Apple introduced its Memoji custom avatars with the iPhone X and iOS 12 in 2018. Now with macOS Big Sur, you can take advantage of them with your Mac and enjoy all the Memoji stickers that are available. Read along for how to make Memoji on Mac with Big Sur as well as how to edit, duplicate, delete, and use them.

Whether you’re new to Memoji, haven’t used them in a while, or use them often on iPhone and iPad, having access to both make, edit, and use them easily on Mac is a nice option. For one thing, it makes it easier to see all of the detail of your Memoji when making them on a Mac.

Along with being able to make and use Memoji on Mac, Messages in Big Sur syncs all your Memoji with iCloud so you can use them on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac.

How to make Memoji on Mac with Big Sur

  1. Open Messages on your Mac (make sure you’ve updated to macOS Big Sur)
  2. Pick a convo and next to the text field at the bottom, click the Apps button (“A” icon)
  3. Choose Memoji stickers
  4. If you’ve previously made Memoji, you’ll see them at the front of the list (if signed in to your Mac with the same iCloud account as your iPhone/iPad/iPod
  5. Click the blue… icon next to a Memoji to edit, duplicate, delete, or create a new one
  6. If you don’t have any existing Memoji, select an Animoji
  7. Now click the blue + icon in the left corner to make a new Memoji
  8. When you’re done making your new Memoji, click “Done” in the bottom right corner

Using Memoji stickers with macOS Big Sur

  1. Click a Memoji Sticker to send it to someone by pressing enter just like a normal text/image/etc.
  2. To get back to Memoji on Mac in the future, just click the Apps button next to the text field > Memoji Stickers

Here’s how the process looks:

How to make Memoji on Mac with Big Sur walkthrough 1

Now choose Memoji Stickers:

How to make Memoji on Mac with Big Sur walkthrough 2

Now you can create a new Memoji from either an existing Memoji or an Animoji:

Check out all the customization options on the left hand sidebar to dial in your Memoji and click “Done” in the bottom right corner when you’re finished.

  • How to make Memoji on Mac with Big Sur walkthrough 5

There are currently 36 Memoji Stickers to choose from, so don’t forget to scroll to see them all. When you’re ready to share, click one, and then press enter on your Mac’s keyboard:

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac Mini. The Mac runs macOS for its operating system.
How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
macOS Big Sur Basics

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.