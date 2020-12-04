macOS Big Sur: How to translate websites with Safari

- Dec. 4th 2020 12:00 am PT

0

Safari 14 which is the default browser with macOS Big Sur comes with quite a few improvements. And one of the brand new features (although in beta) is seamless translation of websites. Read along for how to natively translate websites with Safari on Mac.

If you’re a regular Safari user, you’re probably used to using Google Translate or another website or app to convert text. Now Safari has built-in translation that’s really fast to use on Mac.

Now with Safari 14 and macOS Big Sur, the Translate beta is available for a faster way to understand websites that are written in languages you don’t speak/read. The Translate beta is also available for Safari on iPhone and iPad.

How to translate websites with Safari with macOS Big Sur

  • Running Safari 14 on macOS Big Sur, open a website in another language
  • When translation is available, look for the Translate icon on the right side of the url/search bar
  • Click “Translate to _________” which will be your default language for your Mac
  • Click the icon again to revert the webpage to the original language
  • There’s also a button (Preferred Languages) to take you System Preferences > Language and Region
  • Keep in mind the Translate button won’t appear when it’s unavailable

Here’s how the process looks:

More 9to5Mac tutorials:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

How To

How To

A collection of tutorials, tips, and tricks from the 9to5Mac team helping you fix and get the most out of your favorite gear.
macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur

macOS Big Sur was announced on June 22nd at Apple's WWDC Developer Conference. A developer beta is available now, public beta in July, with the general release in the fall.
Basics Safari

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Portable Apple Watch Charger

Portable Apple Watch Charger

Handy Apple Watch power bank plus extra USB port.