Apple relaunches ‘Back to University’ promo with free AirPods in Australia, Brazil, and more

As usual, Apple today relaunched its annual “Back to University” campaign in Australia, Brazil, New Zealand, and South Korea. The promotion offers free AirPods to students and teachers who buy a new eligible Mac or iPad in its official store.

This is a similar campaign to the “Back to School” promo in the United States. While the Apple Education Store regularly offers special discounts for students and teachers, customers in these countries can also get free AirPods and 20% discount on AppleCare plans with the purchase of a Mac or iPad.

Eligible Macs include MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro, while eligible iPads include iPad Pro and iPad Air. Apple offers the 2nd-generation AirPods for free, but you can also choose the model with wireless charging case for a really low price or AirPods Pro for half the price.

In Brazil, for instance, the base model of MacBook Air goes from R$12,999 to R$11,699 — a 10% discount. As for the 2nd-generation AirPods, it normally costs R$1,899 in the country. Discounts are similar in other countries — the price of MacBook Air goes from A$1,599 to A$1,439 for students and teachers in Australia, while AirPods cost A$249 there without discount.

Apple checks if customers are eligible for the discount through the UNiDays program, so make sure that your registration is valid there.

