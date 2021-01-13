‘An Otter RSS Reader’ arrives for iPhone, iPad, Mac with widgets, iCloud sync, minimalist design

A sharp looking new RSS reader option has launched called “An Otter RSS Reader.” Key features include a minimalist design, iOS and Mac widgets, iCloud sync, an adorable icon, and as you’d hope, it’s a universal app.

With a fun sense of humor, developer Josh Holtz calls Otter “the world’s newest most okayest RSS reader with a high key adorable otter icon!”

As noted above, the goal of An Otter RSS Reader was a minimal RSS reader with solid functionality. Your feed syncs over iCloud across iPhone, iPad, and Mac, you’ve got home screen widgets on iOS to easily stay on top of your feeds – and there are widgets for Mac too.

Add some gorgeous widgets to your Home Screen to show unread count for either all feeds or a specific folder of feeds.

For iOS and Mac, Otter includes dark mode and light mode. And you’ve got the option to create folders to organize your feeds and Otter uses a web view for reading your feed:

This isn’t anything special. This is why its the okayest and minimalist. Just read the article like how it was supposed to be read. Is it even a reader? It might just be a syncer.

You can opt to have Otter automatically refresh your feeds in the background or go for the pull-to-refresh option.

Finally, Otter makes it easy to import and export via OPML files:

Import your feeds with an OPML file (if you have one from your existing RSS reader). Export your feeds into an OPML file if you hate “An Otter RSS” and want to move to another app. We’ll understand. There are plenty of other apps out there and this one might not be the one for you!

An Otter RSS Reader is a free download from the App Store, and if you’d like to support the developer Josh Holtz, you can tip him with in-app purchases.

You can also read more about the making of Otter on Josh’s website here.

