Spotify Wrapped has become a really popular way to look back at all your most listened to artists, albums, songs, and more. Even though your Wrapped 2021 won’t become available until the end of the year (usually early December), Spotify is out today with tips on how to use features and tricks now to get the most out of it so the results are the best reflection of what you really listened to throughout the year. And the first two tips are how to hide songs from Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify shared four tips/tricks in a blog post to help users refine their Wrapped results for a better experience. The big one here is how to hide songs from Spotify Wrapped, like the ones you use to fall asleep or music your kids or friends play that you might not want to show up in your Wrapped results.

Use Private Listening mode

This first tip may be the most useful for those not aware of it. For any content you don’t want to hit your Friend Activity, impact your music recommendations, and Wrapped results, try using the Private Listening mode called “Private Session.”

Private Sessions allow you to enjoy whatever it is you’re listening to discreetly—meaning it won’t show up in your Friend Activity. It also won’t influence your personalized music recommendations, like Discover Weekly or Release Radar, or be counted toward your Wrapped roundup.

How to hide songs from Spotify Wrapped

You can enable Spotify’s Private Listening mode by heading to Home > Settings > Social > Private Session.

Separate accounts for kids, discovering music, more

Spotify’s other three tips include creating a separate account for your kids (available for Spotify Premium Family plan subscribers), browsing the user-generated and Spotify curated content to discover new music, and a reminder that Wrapped 2020 is available at any time.

Wrapped happens once a year—but it doesn’t disappear come January. Access your 2020 Wrapped year-round by heading to the “Search” section of the app and scrolling through “Browse all.” From there, you’ll be able to replay your 2020 Wrapped experience, as well as stream your personalized playlists, such as Your Top Songs 2020, Missed Hits, and On Record. Plus, keep scrolling to find the rest of the top tracks, artists, and podcasts of the year.

Check out the full blog post on getting the most out of Wrapped 2021 here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: